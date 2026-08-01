Panel Discussion: The Modern BFSI Tech Leader – Balancing Innovation, Cost & Risk
BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 19th June 2026 | Karjat
Panellist in this video:
♦ Dheeraj K Janbandhu, Sr Group Vice President – IT, Digital Business & Innovation, Indian Bank
♦ Anilkumar Verma, CTO, Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Ltd.
♦ Shailendra Kothavale, Chief Risk and Legal Officer, Risk Management, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company
♦ Krishna Kumar R, Technology Leader – Pre Sales, Automation, India & South Asia, #IBM
♦ Manisha Mohanty, Enterprise Head – Datacentres, #SchneiderElectric
♦ Nivedan Prakash, Deputy Associate Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)