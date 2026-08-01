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Panel Discussion: The Modern BFSI Tech Leader – Balancing Innovation, Cost & Risk

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 19th June 2026 | Karjat

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
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Panellist in this video:
♦ Dheeraj K Janbandhu, Sr Group Vice President – IT, Digital Business & Innovation, Indian Bank
♦ Anilkumar Verma, CTO, Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Ltd.
♦ Shailendra Kothavale, Chief Risk and Legal Officer, Risk Management, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company
♦ Krishna Kumar R, Technology Leader – Pre Sales, Automation, India & South Asia, #IBM
♦ Manisha Mohanty, Enterprise Head – Datacentres, #SchneiderElectric
♦ Nivedan Prakash, Deputy Associate Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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