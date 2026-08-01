Speaker in this video:

Kiran Giri, Manager Solutions Engineering, NetApp

Topic: Future-Proofing Enterprises: Intersection of Data, AI and Cyber Resilience

Key Highlights:

[1] AI success depends on intelligent data infrastructure that delivers secure, scalable and governed access to enterprise data across hybrid environments.

[2] The ability to discover, synchronise and prepare data effectively is fundamental to accelerating GenAI adoption and delivering business value.

[3] Cyber resilience must be built into AI strategies from the outset, with proactive threat detection, rapid recovery and robust data protection capabilities.

[4] As AI initiatives move into production, organisations must address data silos, security risks and cost management without compromising agility.

[5] The next generation of AI infrastructure requires scalable, high-performance storage architectures that optimise efficiency while supporting future growth.