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Kiran Giri, Manager Solutions Engineering, NetApp

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 19th June 2026 | Karjat

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Kiran Giri, Manager Solutions Engineering, NetApp

Topic: Future-Proofing Enterprises: Intersection of Data, AI and Cyber Resilience

Key Highlights:
[1] AI success depends on intelligent data infrastructure that delivers secure, scalable and governed access to enterprise data across hybrid environments.

[2] The ability to discover, synchronise and prepare data effectively is fundamental to accelerating GenAI adoption and delivering business value.

[3] Cyber resilience must be built into AI strategies from the outset, with proactive threat detection, rapid recovery and robust data protection capabilities.

[4] As AI initiatives move into production, organisations must address data silos, security risks and cost management without compromising agility.

[5] The next generation of AI infrastructure requires scalable, high-performance storage architectures that optimise efficiency while supporting future growth.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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