Kiran Giri, Manager Solutions Engineering, NetApp
BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 19th June 2026 | Karjat
Speaker in this video:
Kiran Giri, Manager Solutions Engineering, NetApp
Topic: Future-Proofing Enterprises: Intersection of Data, AI and Cyber Resilience
Key Highlights:
[1] AI success depends on intelligent data infrastructure that delivers secure, scalable and governed access to enterprise data across hybrid environments.
[2] The ability to discover, synchronise and prepare data effectively is fundamental to accelerating GenAI adoption and delivering business value.
[3] Cyber resilience must be built into AI strategies from the outset, with proactive threat detection, rapid recovery and robust data protection capabilities.
[4] As AI initiatives move into production, organisations must address data silos, security risks and cost management without compromising agility.
[5] The next generation of AI infrastructure requires scalable, high-performance storage architectures that optimise efficiency while supporting future growth.