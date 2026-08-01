Kailash Joshi, Director, Infrastrucure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies
BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 19th June 2026 | Karjat
Kailash Joshi, Director, Infrastrucure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies
Topic: From Foundation to Intelligence
Kailash Joshi, Director, Infrastrucure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies
Topic: From Foundation to Intelligence
Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.