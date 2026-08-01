R Kalyanaraman, Managing Director, JM Pro, JM Financial Ltd.

Speaker in this video:

R Kalyanaraman, Managing Director, JM Pro, JM Financial Ltd.

Topic: Beyond Trading Apps: Building India’s Intelligent Investment Ecosystem

Key Highlights:

[1] AI and emerging technologies are fundamentally reshaping the investment app ecosystem, moving it towards more intelligent and adaptive platforms.

[2] The future of investing lies in systems that understand individual investor behaviour and deliver truly personalised recommendations.

[3] Digital platforms can now interpret user engagement patterns to provide contextual insights, guidance and risk-aligned suggestions.

[4] Investment platforms are evolving from transaction-led models to intelligent ecosystems that reflect investor profiles, preferences and intent.

[5] Next-generation wealth platforms will integrate financial goals with lifestyle aspirations to deliver deeper, more meaningful customer experiences.