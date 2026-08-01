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R Kalyanaraman, Managing Director, JM Pro, JM Financial Ltd.

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 19th June 2026 | Karjat

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
R Kalyanaraman, Managing Director, JM Pro, JM Financial Ltd.

Topic: Beyond Trading Apps: Building India’s Intelligent Investment Ecosystem

Key Highlights:
[1] AI and emerging technologies are fundamentally reshaping the investment app ecosystem, moving it towards more intelligent and adaptive platforms.

[2] The future of investing lies in systems that understand individual investor behaviour and deliver truly personalised recommendations.

[3] Digital platforms can now interpret user engagement patterns to provide contextual insights, guidance and risk-aligned suggestions.

[4] Investment platforms are evolving from transaction-led models to intelligent ecosystems that reflect investor profiles, preferences and intent.

[5] Next-generation wealth platforms will integrate financial goals with lifestyle aspirations to deliver deeper, more meaningful customer experiences.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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