Rajesh Sharma, Head of Corporate Business, BenQ India Pvt. Ltd.
BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 19th June 2026 | Karjat
Speaker in this video:
Rajesh Sharma, Head of Corporate Business, BenQ India Pvt. Ltd.
Topic: Redefining Enterprise Connectivity: The BenQ Hybrid Workspace Ecosystem
Key Highlights:
[1] Modern BFSI meeting rooms require secure, scalable, and seamless collaboration across branches, regulators, auditors, and distributed teams.
[2] Wireless, driver-free conferencing eliminates cables, software installations, and connectivity challenges, improving meeting efficiency and user experience.
[3] Enterprise-grade security, encryption, and WPA3 protection help safeguard sensitive financial and customer data during meetings.
[4] AI-enabled displays, interactive collaboration tools, and intelligent conferencing solutions enhance productivity and decision-making capabilities.
[5] Advanced monitors and workplace solutions improve employee well-being through ergonomic designs, eye-care technologies, and superior visual performance.