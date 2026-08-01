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Rajesh Sharma, Head of Corporate Business, BenQ India Pvt. Ltd.

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 19th June 2026 | Karjat

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Rajesh Sharma, Head of Corporate Business, BenQ India Pvt. Ltd.

Topic: Redefining Enterprise Connectivity: The BenQ Hybrid Workspace Ecosystem

Key Highlights:
[1] Modern BFSI meeting rooms require secure, scalable, and seamless collaboration across branches, regulators, auditors, and distributed teams.

[2] Wireless, driver-free conferencing eliminates cables, software installations, and connectivity challenges, improving meeting efficiency and user experience.

[3] Enterprise-grade security, encryption, and WPA3 protection help safeguard sensitive financial and customer data during meetings.

[4] AI-enabled displays, interactive collaboration tools, and intelligent conferencing solutions enhance productivity and decision-making capabilities.

[5] Advanced monitors and workplace solutions improve employee well-being through ergonomic designs, eye-care technologies, and superior visual performance.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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