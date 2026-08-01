Suresh Govindachetty, Sales Engineering Manager, Infoblox
BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 19th June 2026 | Karjat
Speaker in this video:
Suresh Govindachetty, Sales Engineering Manager, Infoblox
Topic: The AI Inflection – Building the resilient network foundation for the future of Financial Services
Key Highlights:
[1] AI-driven architectures are reshaping network infrastructure, demanding platforms that are agile, automated and capable of supporting ephemeral, high-velocity workloads.
[2] As organisations adopt AI and autonomous agents, infrastructure must evolve to deliver real-time visibility, control and service-level intelligence.
[3] The rise of deepfakes and synthetic identities is making trust and verification significantly more complex, increasing the urgency for stronger digital identity frameworks.
[4] Modern cyber threats are increasingly targeted and single-use in nature, requiring predictive, adaptive and continuously evolving security models.
[5] AI-ready network foundations must be built on resilient, automated and security-first architectures that can withstand emerging threat landscapes while enabling scale.