Speaker in this video:

Suresh Govindachetty, Sales Engineering Manager, Infoblox

Topic: The AI Inflection – Building the resilient network foundation for the future of Financial Services

Key Highlights:

[1] AI-driven architectures are reshaping network infrastructure, demanding platforms that are agile, automated and capable of supporting ephemeral, high-velocity workloads.

[2] As organisations adopt AI and autonomous agents, infrastructure must evolve to deliver real-time visibility, control and service-level intelligence.

[3] The rise of deepfakes and synthetic identities is making trust and verification significantly more complex, increasing the urgency for stronger digital identity frameworks.

[4] Modern cyber threats are increasingly targeted and single-use in nature, requiring predictive, adaptive and continuously evolving security models.

[5] AI-ready network foundations must be built on resilient, automated and security-first architectures that can withstand emerging threat landscapes while enabling scale.