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Suresh Govindachetty, Sales Engineering Manager, Infoblox

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 19th June 2026 | Karjat

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Suresh Govindachetty, Sales Engineering Manager, Infoblox

Topic: The AI Inflection – Building the resilient network foundation for the future of Financial Services

Key Highlights:
[1] AI-driven architectures are reshaping network infrastructure, demanding platforms that are agile, automated and capable of supporting ephemeral, high-velocity workloads.

[2] As organisations adopt AI and autonomous agents, infrastructure must evolve to deliver real-time visibility, control and service-level intelligence.

[3] The rise of deepfakes and synthetic identities is making trust and verification significantly more complex, increasing the urgency for stronger digital identity frameworks.

[4] Modern cyber threats are increasingly targeted and single-use in nature, requiring predictive, adaptive and continuously evolving security models.

[5] AI-ready network foundations must be built on resilient, automated and security-first architectures that can withstand emerging threat landscapes while enabling scale.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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