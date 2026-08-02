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Kumaravel Ramakrishnan, Director of Marketing, ITSM & PAM suite, ManageEngine

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 20th June 2026 | Karjat

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Kumaravel Ramakrishnan, Director of Marketing, ITSM & PAM suite, ManageEngine

Topic: The IT Leader’s Playbook for a Future-Ready BFSI: RBI-Compliant, AI-Ready, Cost-Disciplined

Key Highlights:
[1] BFSI IT is caught between three competing currents—RBI compliance, AI inflection, and relentless cost compression.

[2] You cannot simply layer AI on top of fragmented systems. The journey to AI-driven operations requires a converged operating layer.

[3] The ‘A’ in AI stands as much for Autonomous as it does for Artificial Intelligence.

[4] The future-ready institution is moving from AI-Ready to AI-Driven. That journey runs on a reliable, converged operating layer—not on six-point tools and an annual audit project.

[5] AI maturity is no longer defined by pilots and chatbots, but by an organization’s ability to operationalize autonomous service desks, self-healing infrastructure, AI-driven incident response, multi-agent orchestration, and continuous compliance automation at scale.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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