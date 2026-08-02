Kumaravel Ramakrishnan, Director of Marketing, ITSM & PAM suite, ManageEngine
BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 20th June 2026 | Karjat
Speaker in this video:
Kumaravel Ramakrishnan, Director of Marketing, ITSM & PAM suite, ManageEngine
Topic: The IT Leader’s Playbook for a Future-Ready BFSI: RBI-Compliant, AI-Ready, Cost-Disciplined
Key Highlights:
[1] BFSI IT is caught between three competing currents—RBI compliance, AI inflection, and relentless cost compression.
[2] You cannot simply layer AI on top of fragmented systems. The journey to AI-driven operations requires a converged operating layer.
[3] The ‘A’ in AI stands as much for Autonomous as it does for Artificial Intelligence.
[4] The future-ready institution is moving from AI-Ready to AI-Driven. That journey runs on a reliable, converged operating layer—not on six-point tools and an annual audit project.
[5] AI maturity is no longer defined by pilots and chatbots, but by an organization’s ability to operationalize autonomous service desks, self-healing infrastructure, AI-driven incident response, multi-agent orchestration, and continuous compliance automation at scale.