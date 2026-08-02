Speaker in this video:

Kumaravel Ramakrishnan, Director of Marketing, ITSM & PAM suite, ManageEngine

Topic: The IT Leader’s Playbook for a Future-Ready BFSI: RBI-Compliant, AI-Ready, Cost-Disciplined

Key Highlights:

[1] BFSI IT is caught between three competing currents—RBI compliance, AI inflection, and relentless cost compression.

[2] You cannot simply layer AI on top of fragmented systems. The journey to AI-driven operations requires a converged operating layer.

[3] The ‘A’ in AI stands as much for Autonomous as it does for Artificial Intelligence.

[4] The future-ready institution is moving from AI-Ready to AI-Driven. That journey runs on a reliable, converged operating layer—not on six-point tools and an annual audit project.

[5] AI maturity is no longer defined by pilots and chatbots, but by an organization’s ability to operationalize autonomous service desks, self-healing infrastructure, AI-driven incident response, multi-agent orchestration, and continuous compliance automation at scale.