Speaker in this video:

Ravi Pichan, CIO & Head of Digital Banking, RBL Bank

Topic: Bank-FinTech Collaboration: Compete, Collaborate or Acquire?

Key Highlights:

[1] Banking has transformed significantly over the last two decades through technology, but its fundamental foundation remains unchanged – customer trust.

[2] The question is not whether banks should compete with fintechs or collaborate with them; the reality is that the future requires both.

[3] Customer experience is now the defining battleground. Customers expect the same seamless experience from their bank that they receive from any leading digital platform.

[4] Banks continue to hold a significant advantage through the depth of customer relationships and data insights they possess. The challenge is translating those insights into meaningful customer value.

[5] Successful fintech partnerships are not built around technology alone; they must be aligned with business strategy, risk management and the responsibility to protect customers.