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Ravi Pichan, CIO & Head of Digital Banking, RBL Bank

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 20th June 2026 | Karjat

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Ravi Pichan, CIO & Head of Digital Banking, RBL Bank

Topic: Bank-FinTech Collaboration: Compete, Collaborate or Acquire?

Key Highlights:
[1] Banking has transformed significantly over the last two decades through technology, but its fundamental foundation remains unchanged – customer trust. 

[2] The question is not whether banks should compete with fintechs or collaborate with them; the reality is that the future requires both.

[3] Customer experience is now the defining battleground. Customers expect the same seamless experience from their bank that they receive from any leading digital platform.

[4] Banks continue to hold a significant advantage through the depth of customer relationships and data insights they possess. The challenge is translating those insights into meaningful customer value.

[5] Successful fintech partnerships are not built around technology alone; they must be aligned with business strategy, risk management and the responsibility to protect customers.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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