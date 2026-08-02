Mayank Srivastava, MD & CEO Silver Leaf Solutions
BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 20th June 2026 | Karjat
Speaker in this video:
Mayank Srivastava, MD & CEO Silver Leaf Solutions
Topic: ‘Naarad’ – Real & Intelligent ITAM Platform-as-a-Service
Key Highlights:
[1] Annual software spending is growing at 14.7%, making technology cost optimization a key business priority for enterprises.
[2] Between 25–30% of software spend is wasted, highlighting the need for better visibility and usage tracking across IT environments.
[3] Nearly 43% of organizations lack complete IT asset visibility, creating challenges around governance, compliance, and cost control.
[4] Silverleaf showcased how NAARAD helps enterprises discover assets, optimize software usage, reconcile licenses, and generate AI-driven recommendations for smarter IT decisions.
[5] Complete visibility is the foundation of effective IT asset management. Organizations that gain real-time insight into their IT estate can reduce waste, minimize risk, and maximize the value of every technology investment.