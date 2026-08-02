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Mayank Srivastava, MD & CEO Silver Leaf Solutions

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 20th June 2026 | Karjat

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Mayank Srivastava, MD & CEO Silver Leaf Solutions

Topic: ‘Naarad’ – Real & Intelligent ITAM Platform-as-a-Service

Key Highlights:
[1] Annual software spending is growing at 14.7%, making technology cost optimization a key business priority for enterprises.

[2] Between 25–30% of software spend is wasted, highlighting the need for better visibility and usage tracking across IT environments.

[3] Nearly 43% of organizations lack complete IT asset visibility, creating challenges around governance, compliance, and cost control.

[4] Silverleaf showcased how NAARAD helps enterprises discover assets, optimize software usage, reconcile licenses, and generate AI-driven recommendations for smarter IT decisions.

[5] Complete visibility is the foundation of effective IT asset management. Organizations that gain real-time insight into their IT estate can reduce waste, minimize risk, and maximize the value of every technology investment.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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