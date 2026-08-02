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Rich Becker, Acting RVP India & Strategic Customer Engagement Director, APAC, Kong

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 20th June 2026 | Karjat

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Rich Becker, Acting RVP India & Strategic Customer Engagement Director, APAC, Kong

Topic: Monetisation and FinOps in the AI Era

Key Highlights:
[1] We have largely solved the LLM problem; the real challenge now is AI connectivity.

[2] Agents don’t fail at reasoning. They fail at connecting—and organizations fail at securing and governing those connections.

[3] Every customer interaction in the agentic world will require multiple agents, APIs, models, and data sources working together in real time.

[4] Auditors no longer want to see just the outcome—they want visibility into the APIs, governance controls, and lifecycle behind every transaction.

[5] The next phase of enterprise AI is not about bigger models or smarter agents—it is about creating an AI connectivity layer that securely governs how agents, APIs, applications, and data interact at scale.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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