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CIO War Stories: Lessons Written in Scar Tissues

BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 20th June 2026 | Karjat

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
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Speakers in this video:
♦ Sourabh Chatterjee, Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer, Kotak Life
♦ Avinash Naik, President & Chief Information Officer, Bajaj General Insurance

Moderator:
♦ Nivedan Prakash, Deputy Associate Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

Topic: CIO War Stories: Lessons Written in Scar Tissues

Key Highlights:
[1] Sourabh Chatterjee, Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer, Kotak Life:
♦ Core system transformations are often underestimated. Technology can be replaced, but understanding the impact on data, processes, and people is what ultimately determines success.

[2] Avinash Naik, President and Chief Information Officer, Bajaj General Insurance:
♦ As technology leaders, our role extends far beyond technology. Building trusted teams, managing stakeholders, and leading through uncertainty are what truly drive successful transformation.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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