Speakers in this video:

♦ Sourabh Chatterjee, Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer, Kotak Life

♦ Avinash Naik, President & Chief Information Officer, Bajaj General Insurance

Moderator:

♦ Nivedan Prakash, Deputy Associate Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

Topic: CIO War Stories: Lessons Written in Scar Tissues

Key Highlights:

[1] Sourabh Chatterjee, Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer, Kotak Life:

♦ Core system transformations are often underestimated. Technology can be replaced, but understanding the impact on data, processes, and people is what ultimately determines success.

[2] Avinash Naik, President and Chief Information Officer, Bajaj General Insurance:

♦ As technology leaders, our role extends far beyond technology. Building trusted teams, managing stakeholders, and leading through uncertainty are what truly drive successful transformation.