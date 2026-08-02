CIO War Stories: Lessons Written in Scar Tissues
BFSI Tech Conclave 2026 | 20th June 2026 | Karjat
Speakers in this video:
♦ Sourabh Chatterjee, Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer, Kotak Life
♦ Avinash Naik, President & Chief Information Officer, Bajaj General Insurance
Moderator:
♦ Nivedan Prakash, Deputy Associate Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group
Topic: CIO War Stories: Lessons Written in Scar Tissues
Key Highlights:
[1] Sourabh Chatterjee, Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer, Kotak Life:
♦ Core system transformations are often underestimated. Technology can be replaced, but understanding the impact on data, processes, and people is what ultimately determines success.
[2] Avinash Naik, President and Chief Information Officer, Bajaj General Insurance:
♦ As technology leaders, our role extends far beyond technology. Building trusted teams, managing stakeholders, and leading through uncertainty are what truly drive successful transformation.