Panel Discussion: From IT Housekeeping to Boardroom Priority – Why BFSI CIOs Rebuilt Asset Visibility

Panellist in this video:

+ Venkatraman Krishnamoorthy, Senior Director Sales – India & MEA, Freshworks (Moderator)

+ Hitesh Sachdev, Head – Innovation, ICICI Bank

+ Gaurav Chaudhri, CTO, IndusInd General Insurance

+ Rupesh Mehta, Senior Vice President – IT, Tata AIA Life Insurance

Key Highlights:

[1] Venkatraman Krishnamoorthy, Senior Director Sales – India & MEA, Freshworks:

♦ Asset visibility has evolved from an IT housekeeping exercise to a boardroom imperative, because resilience, compliance, and security all begin with knowing exactly what exists across the enterprise.

[2] Hitesh Sachdev, Head – Innovation, ICICI Bank:

♦ In an AI-powered, hybrid-cloud world, security starts with visibility. Organisations must know what applications exist, who owns them, and how they are built, because you cannot protect what you cannot see.

[3] Gaurav Chaudhri, CTO, IndusInd General Insurance:

♦ The biggest challenge today is not the lack of data but the sheer volume of it. The real differentiator lies in identifying the signals that matter and addressing the root causes of risk rather than merely treating the symptoms.

[4] Rupesh Mehta, Senior Vice President – IT, Tata AIA Life Insurance:

♦ As technology environments become more dynamic, continuous and automated asset discovery is essential to maintain governance, manage configuration drift, and ensure compliance without slowing down innovation.