In this video:

Meera Athiyarath, Analyst Relations Lead, ManageEngine

Topic:

Converged Endpoint Management and Security Strategies in an Era of Digital Transformation

Key Highlights:

[1] We are managing and securing more than 23,500,000 endpoints and helping over 177,000 IT professionals across 190 countries for over 18 years.

[2] Endpoints are posing as one of the biggest attack vector these days, and endpoints today are responsible for over 90% of successful attacks.

[3] We provide a single unified platform for Endpoint Management and Endpoint Security, empowering IT Ops and Security Ops teams to work together.

[4] For Teleworking we provide multiple capabilities like App privileges and permissions, device hardening policies, zero trust conditional access, zero touch deployment, app centric management, update management, zero touch device compliance and secure web gateway.

[5] We are very proud to say that we launched our own NextGen antivirus and Anti-Ransomware solutions to stop threats at the speed of AI.