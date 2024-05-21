In this video:

Puneet Narang, Head – Corporate Bank Technology, India; CIO, Contextual Banking & Banking as a Service (BaaS), Deutsche Bank

Topic:

Beyond Borders – Exploring the Digital Horizons of Banking Tech

Key Highlights:

[1] Cryptocurrency had a zero value initially and now the large scale high volume transactions gave much value to these digital currencies. This laid the foundation for reshaping the future of the BFSI sector.

[2] Though AI is the most talked about tech today, but what’s going to define the future of banking are CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies).

[3] CBDCs are traceable. Further, as these will be led by central banks it will be highly regulated.

[4] Digital currency is programmable. It can be programmed through a code to regulate its usage and behaviour.

[5] CBDCs has the ability to create a social impact as it can be programmed to prevent its misuse.