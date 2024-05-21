Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  BFSI Tech Conclave  »  Puneet Narang, Head – Corporate Bank Technology, India; CIO, Contextual Banking & Banking as a Service (BaaS), Deutsche Bank

Puneet Narang, Head – Corporate Bank Technology, India; CIO, Contextual Banking & Banking as a Service (BaaS), Deutsche Bank

BFSI Technology Conclave 2024 | DAY 1 | 10th May 2024 | Sheraton Grand, Pune

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 3

In this video:
Puneet Narang, Head – Corporate Bank Technology, India; CIO, Contextual Banking & Banking as a Service (BaaS), Deutsche Bank
Topic:
Beyond Borders – Exploring the Digital Horizons of Banking Tech

Key Highlights:
[1] Cryptocurrency had a zero value initially and now the large scale high volume transactions gave much value to these digital currencies. This laid the foundation for reshaping the future of the BFSI sector.

[2] Though AI is the most talked about tech today, but what’s going to define the future of banking are CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies).

[3] CBDCs are traceable. Further, as these will be led by central banks it will be highly regulated.

[4] Digital currency is programmable. It can be programmed through a code to regulate its usage and behaviour.

[5] CBDCs has the ability to create a social impact as it can be programmed to prevent its misuse.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image