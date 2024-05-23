Panel Discussion: Enterprise Security – How to Proactively Protect Your Organization in the Digital Era

Panelists in this video:

+ Dhiraj Ranka, CISO, Tata AIG General Insurance

+ Sunil Nishankar, CISO – India, Future Generali India Life Insurance

+ Vijaykumar C, CISO, Standard Chartered Bank

+ Kiran Belsekar, EVP – CISO & IT Governance, Bandhan Life

+ Suryanarayan K, CISO, Central Bank of India

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Dhiraj Ranka, CISO, Tata AIG General Insurance:

+ There has to be an openness on responsible disclosure. There are various players who will do corporate bug bounty. Insights from such fronts can give a different perspective and definitely add to strengthening security.

[2] Sunil Nishankar, CISO – India, Future Generali India Life Insurance:

+ We first have to realise how many of us are actually aware of what we have to secure. So, a CISO should be thorough with the business and areas susceptible to cyber threats.

[3] Vijaykumar C, CISO, Standard Chartered Bank:

+ We need to constantly look at how threat vectors are evolving. Cyber threat actors do not just focus on attacking a single vulnerability but they scan the entire ecosystem and leverage multiple vulnerabilities to reap the most out of the attack.

[4] Kiran Belsekar, EVP – IT Governance & CISO, Bandhan Life:

+ Cybersecurity solutions should be like a car airbag. An organisation needs the solution while under attack and not after a breach has occurred. Also, regulators are continuously after enterprises to run regular checks and exercises to analyse efficacy of the existing solutions.

[5] Suryanarayan K, CISO, Central Bank of India:

+ Banking is all about trust. With the increase in digital adoption, cyber threats and attack surfaces have been considerably increased. Security is not to be considered as an afterthought and it should be part of the systems in the development stage itself.