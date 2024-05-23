In this video:

Fireside Chat with Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, CIO & Group Head – Digital & Technology, HDFC Bank & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer

Topic:

A Blueprint for Future Proof Banking – Learnings from HDFC Bank

Key Highlights:

[1] Technology today is very central to any bank. We always look at Technology as a core banking.

[2] We are currently undertaking a program called “Hollow the Core,” where we are exploring the possibility of implementing layers from the program outside of the core

[3] Despite GenAI’s overshadowing, Blockchain technology is here to stay.

[4] In today’s world, no conversation is complete without mentioning GenAI; Predictive Analysis, and Fraud Monitoring, which will continue to play a vital role in the banking industry.

[5] For bots created within the app, GDPR compliance is crucial.