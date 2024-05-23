In this video:

Fireside Chat with Deepak Sharma, Board Member (Independent Director), Suryoday Small Finance Bank & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer

Topic:

Financial Services Growth in an Era of Technology Innovation & Regulatory Environment

Key Highlights:

[1] For the BFSI sector, every single aspect of business is going to get reimagined with the lense of technology. Further, we are going to see a plethora of businesses being built on the back of data.

[2] Technology is also impacting the Regtech area as well. It can be seen as we witness the evolution of regulations.

[3] In the BFSI sector the regulations are stringent and this does make the role of CIOs a little challenging.

[4] CIOs should try to make the board understand when there’s a need to adopt any new technology in simple and easily understandable terms. It is challenging, but it is needed to ensure the form remains relevant and competent in the industry.

[5] There will be some banks who have adopted technology. They will turn into a fintech but in a regulated environment.

[6] You will not see a big arbitrage or gap between banks and fintechs in the times to come given the evolving regulations.