Ramesh Narayanaswamy, Chief Technology Officer, Aditya Birla Capital

BFSI Technology Conclave 2024 | DAY 2 | 11th May 2024 | Sheraton Grand, Pune

Ramesh Narayanaswamy, Chief Technology Officer, Aditya Birla Capital
Accelerating Digital Transformation in Financial Services

[1] At Aditya Birla Capital, we focus on a simplified customer journey for better CX, tech productivity resulting in cost efficiency, being risk-compliant using data governance tools, infrastructure modernization, and trying to stay ahead of the curve with resiliency and scalability.

[2] We have launched InFiniTe, a fintech engagement platform that involves hackathons, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

[3] We leverage the government’s public infrastructure, which is one of our building blocks and enables presence-less, paperless, and cashless services.

[4] We are powering a large digital ecosystem through partnerships.

[5] We use simple and intuitive UX/UI and deliver first-of-its kind navigation and a clutter-free layout.

