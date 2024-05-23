Ramesh Narayanaswamy, Chief Technology Officer, Aditya Birla Capital
BFSI Technology Conclave 2024 | DAY 2 | 11th May 2024 | Sheraton Grand, Pune
In this video:
Topic:
Accelerating Digital Transformation in Financial Services
Key Highlights:
[1] At Aditya Birla Capital, we focus on a simplified customer journey for better CX, tech productivity resulting in cost efficiency, being risk-compliant using data governance tools, infrastructure modernization, and trying to stay ahead of the curve with resiliency and scalability.
[2] We have launched InFiniTe, a fintech engagement platform that involves hackathons, mentorship, and networking opportunities.
[3] We leverage the government’s public infrastructure, which is one of our building blocks and enables presence-less, paperless, and cashless services.
[4] We are powering a large digital ecosystem through partnerships.
[5] We use simple and intuitive UX/UI and deliver first-of-its kind navigation and a clutter-free layout.