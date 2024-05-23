In this video:

Ramesh Narayanaswamy, Chief Technology Officer, Aditya Birla Capital

Topic:

Accelerating Digital Transformation in Financial Services

Key Highlights:

[1] At Aditya Birla Capital, we focus on a simplified customer journey for better CX, tech productivity resulting in cost efficiency, being risk-compliant using data governance tools, infrastructure modernization, and trying to stay ahead of the curve with resiliency and scalability.

[2] We have launched InFiniTe, a fintech engagement platform that involves hackathons, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

[3] We leverage the government’s public infrastructure, which is one of our building blocks and enables presence-less, paperless, and cashless services.

[4] We are powering a large digital ecosystem through partnerships.

[5] We use simple and intuitive UX/UI and deliver first-of-its kind navigation and a clutter-free layout.