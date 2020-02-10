Security and Key Management for Payment Systems by Ruchin Kumar, Regional Director – India & SAARC, Utimaco | BFSI Technology Conclave
BFSI Technology Conclave ~ Driving Innovation Delivering Experiences | 24-25 January 2020, Novotel Pune
Key Highlights:
1. Utimaco’s Atall A1000 has bagged multiple industry certifications
2. Utimaco’s Block-safe value proposition includes blockchain specific generation of public and private keys
3. Quantum computing is a reality now and organisation need to ensure security against Quantum attacks, says Ruchin Kumar
4. Utimaco works to make its customers’ IT infrastructure safe from Quantum attacks
