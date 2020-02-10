Express Computer


Digital transformation is not a sprint but a marathon by Deepak Sharma, Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank | BFSI Technology Conclave

BFSI Technology Conclave ~ Driving Innovation Delivering Experiences | 24-25 January 2020, Novotel Pune

Key Highlights:

1. Technology is integrated in every walk of life and there can be no transformation without technology
2. Organisations need to transform in order to change irrelevant business models and meet changing customer demands
3. Transformation, however, is not just about technology
4. Transformation is often branded as a cost-cutting exercise, creating negative narratives
5. Transformation should be driven by strategy; it must not be just a technology-based exercise


