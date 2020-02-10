AI as an agent for transformation by Sourabh Chatterjee, President & Head – Technology, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance | BFSI Technology Conclave

Read Article

Key Highlights:

1. We have used AI for our customers, partners and employees, says Sourabh Chatterjee

2. Use of AI in the automation of claims process is Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s biggest experiment

3. From a business impact standpoint, the company has reduced process time from days to seconds

4. A machine, coupled with human intelligence, is needed for accuracy

5. Identifying the right processes is crucial for AI implementation

