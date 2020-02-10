AI Driven BI: Unlocking the Potential of Data by Ramendra Shukla, Co-Founder and COO, Exponentia.ai | BFSI Technology Conclave
BFSI Technology Conclave ~ Driving Innovation Delivering Experiences | 24-25 January 2020, Novotel Pune
Key Highlights:
1. An AI tech company, Exponentia.ai is focusing aggressively on business intelligence
2. Exponentia.ai is one of the leading partners of Qlik
3. Business intelligence is a critical aspect to unlock data potential
4. Conversational AI is a powerful tool for data consumption
5. Customised data-driven journey is among the next big trends
