Integrated IT Managed Services by Ajit Nair, Executive Vice President, Progressive Infotech | BFSI Technology Conclave
BFSI Technology Conclave ~ Driving Innovation Delivering Experiences | 24-25 January 2020, Novotel Pune
Key Highlights:
1. Today, technology leaders are focusing on technology intensity to make business future-proof
2. CIOs and CTOs are talking the language of customer experience, says Ajit Nair
3. Progressive Infotech is committed to make Digital work seamlessly 24×7
4. Organisations across the world are moving to NLP based user interface
5. Automation-led IMS will be the future
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]