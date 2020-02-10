Integrated IT Managed Services by Ajit Nair, Executive Vice President, Progressive Infotech | BFSI Technology Conclave

Read Article

Key Highlights:

1. Today, technology leaders are focusing on technology intensity to make business future-proof

2. CIOs and CTOs are talking the language of customer experience, says Ajit Nair

3. Progressive Infotech is committed to make Digital work seamlessly 24×7

4. Organisations across the world are moving to NLP based user interface

5. Automation-led IMS will be the future



