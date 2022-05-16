Vijender Yadav, CEO, CTO & Co-founder, Accops | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 1
6th May 2022: 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune
In this video:
Session by Vijender Yadav, CEO, CTO & Co-founder, Accops
Topic: Improving productivity at Bank with a Secure Digital Workspace
Key Highlights:
+ Pandemic has forced organizations to explore and use digital workspaces productively
+ According to reports, Indians like flexible working hours, and they are digitally efficient
+ According to Gartner report, 83% employees want to work in remote or hybrid arrangement
+ Virtual Desktop Computing Architecture ensure simple, agile & best user experience
+ Seamless, secure and zero trust based access are key elements of Virtual Desktop Computing Architecture