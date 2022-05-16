Goutam Datta, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co Ltd | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 1

In this video:

Session by Goutam Datta, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co Ltd

Topic: Taking customer service to the next level with AI

Key Highlights:

+ Digital Transformation should be aimed at improving customer experience, it should be at the heart of digitization.

+ Enterprise use of AI has grown 270% over the last 4 years

+ 64% consumers wants AI to be more human-like, and 62% are comfortable with human-like voice and intellect

+ Quality of experience will help AI improve further

+ Costs and RoI overshadows consumer pain points when implementing AI

+ Accurate data is key to offer customized AI solutions to customers