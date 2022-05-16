Goutam Datta, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co Ltd | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 1
6th May 2022: 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune
In this video:
Session by Goutam Datta, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co Ltd
Topic: Taking customer service to the next level with AI
Key Highlights:
+ Digital Transformation should be aimed at improving customer experience, it should be at the heart of digitization.
+ Enterprise use of AI has grown 270% over the last 4 years
+ 64% consumers wants AI to be more human-like, and 62% are comfortable with human-like voice and intellect
+ Quality of experience will help AI improve further
+ Costs and RoI overshadows consumer pain points when implementing AI
+ Accurate data is key to offer customized AI solutions to customers