Puneet Dhar, National Product Manager, Crestron India | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 1
6th May 2022: 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune
In this video:
Session by Puneet Dhar, National Product Manager, Crestron India
Topic: Digital Workplace – Stepping into the Future
Key Highlights:
+ Our solutions support industry-grade security paradigm
+ Workplace technology is constantly evolving to meet changing needs
+ Technology in the workplace has increased, placing additional strain on IT resources
+ Creating a single platform Flex digital workplace technology, ensures easy to deploy, use and manage