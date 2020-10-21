Business Technology Leaders Forum: Ramesh Mallya, Head of Technology – India, DBS Bank

Read Article

The behavioral change of the customer will drive the digital strategy of banks. The coronavirus pandemic has changed customer expectations and it continues to evolve. Banks will have to catch up to them – An exclusive fireside chat with Ramesh Mallya, Head of Technology – India, DBS Bank and Ravindra Ranade, Country Sales Manager, PointNext Services, HPE and moderatored by Sudipta Dev, Senior Associate Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group

