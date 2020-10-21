Business Technology Leaders Forum: Rajesh Kumar Ram, GM & CIO, Bank of India

Read Article

Bank of India has built advanced data models for daily banking activities. More than a century old, Bank of India is sitting on goldmine of data and the bank is trying to leverage the data to the fullest – An exclusive fireside chat with Rajesh Kumar Ram, GM & CIO, Bank of India and Devika Nayyar, Country Manager – BFSI, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and moderatored by Sudipta Dev, Senior Associate Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group

