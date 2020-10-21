Business Technology Leaders Forum: Pramod Gokhale, CIO, Mankind Pharma

Read Article

How Mankind Pharma is using AI to enhance business productivity. The company is currently using AI in invoice management, enhancing salesforce effectiveness, etc. – An exclusive fireside chat with Pramod Gokhale, CIO, Mankind Pharma and Ravindra Ranade, Country Sales Manager, PointNext Services, HPE and moderatored by Moumita Deb Choudhury, Special Correspondent, The Indian Express Group

