Business Technology Leaders Forum: Fireside Chat with Rajiv Sikka, CIO, Medanta Group of Hospitals

In a special edition of Business Technology Leaders Forum, Rajiv Sikka, CIO, Medanta Group of Hospitals and Anoop Chaturvedi, Country Manager, PointNext Sales, HPE India, speak about the mega trends in the healthcare industry. Listen to this fireside chat as Rajiv Sikka elaborates on the best practices that healthcare providers should take to prepare for the future. He also shares some important lessons from the Covid 19 crisis, and describes how his group is leveraging technology to its fullest potential. You can also hear Anoop’s views as he talks about some of the major technology led innovations from HPE, which can have a major impact on the way healthcare is delivered today in the country.

