Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Business Technology Leaders  »  Healthcare Leaders  »  Business Technology Leaders Forum: Fireside Chat with Rajiv Sikka, CIO, Medanta Group of Hospitals

Business Technology Leaders Forum: Fireside Chat with Rajiv Sikka, CIO, Medanta Group of Hospitals

Healthcare LeadersBusiness Technology LeadersVideos
By Express Computer
0 13
Read Article

In a special edition of Business Technology Leaders Forum, Rajiv Sikka, CIO, Medanta Group of Hospitals and Anoop Chaturvedi, Country Manager, PointNext Sales, HPE India, speak about the mega trends in the healthcare industry. Listen to this fireside chat as Rajiv Sikka elaborates on the best practices that healthcare providers should take to prepare for the future. He also shares some important lessons from the Covid 19 crisis, and describes how his group is leveraging technology to its fullest potential. You can also hear Anoop’s views as he talks about some of the major technology led innovations from HPE, which can have a major impact on the way healthcare is delivered today in the country.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Is SASE just an Industry Analyst's digression? Attend our Free Webinar to learn how SASE security model can help your organization
Register Now
close-image