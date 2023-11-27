Panel Discussion: Future Proofing Finance: How to leverage emerging technologies to prepare for the future
CFO Technology Conclave | 23rd November 2023 | Mumbai
Panelists in this video:
+ Pinky Mehta, Vice President, Bombay Chamber & CFO, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
+ Karun Gupta, Finance Director, Salesforce India
+ Sumesh Balakrishnan, Founding Team, CFO, Legal, Investor Relations, Cognida.ai
+ Sandhya Sriram, CFO, Narayana Health
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
[1] Pinky Mehta, Vice President, Bombay Chamber, and CFO, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.:
+ Within our company, we’ve automated the GST system, streamlined spent analytics, created the CFO Dashboard, and put automated invoice processing into place.
[2] Karun Gupta, Finance Director, Salesforce India:
+ We recognise the critical role of technology integration and actively use AI and data within our Employee Productivity Platform, laying out our plan for the next three to four years.
[3] Sumesh Balakrishnan, Founding Team, CFO, Legal Investor Relations, Cognida.ai:
+ In the near future, two technologies that will revolutionise CFO functions are blockchain and quantum computing.
[4] Sandhya Sriram, CFO, Narayana Health:
+ Every piece of technology that we integrate into our business requires a thorough analysis to maximise its value because it represents a significant financial and labour investment.
