Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  CFO Technology Conclave  »  Panel Discussion: Future Proofing Finance: How to leverage emerging technologies to prepare for the future

Panel Discussion: Future Proofing Finance: How to leverage emerging technologies to prepare for the future

CFO Technology Conclave | 23rd November 2023 | Mumbai

CFO Technology ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 2

Panelists in this video:
+ Pinky Mehta, Vice President, Bombay Chamber & CFO, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
+ Karun Gupta, Finance Director, Salesforce India
+ Sumesh Balakrishnan, Founding Team, CFO, Legal, Investor Relations, Cognida.ai
+ Sandhya Sriram, CFO, Narayana Health
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:
[1] Pinky Mehta, Vice President, Bombay Chamber, and CFO, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.:
+ Within our company, we’ve automated the GST system, streamlined spent analytics, created the CFO Dashboard, and put automated invoice processing into place.

[2] Karun Gupta, Finance Director, Salesforce India:
+ We recognise the critical role of technology integration and actively use AI and data within our Employee Productivity Platform, laying out our plan for the next three to four years.

[3] Sumesh Balakrishnan, Founding Team, CFO, Legal Investor Relations, Cognida.ai:
+ In the near future, two technologies that will revolutionise CFO functions are blockchain and quantum computing.

[4] Sandhya Sriram, CFO, Narayana Health:
+ Every piece of technology that we integrate into our business requires a thorough analysis to maximise its value because it represents a significant financial and labour investment.

To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image