Panel Discussion: Future Proofing Finance: How to leverage emerging technologies to prepare for the future

Panelists in this video:

+ Pinky Mehta, Vice President, Bombay Chamber & CFO, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.

+ Karun Gupta, Finance Director, Salesforce India

+ Sumesh Balakrishnan, Founding Team, CFO, Legal, Investor Relations, Cognida.ai

+ Sandhya Sriram, CFO, Narayana Health

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Pinky Mehta, Vice President, Bombay Chamber, and CFO, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.:

+ Within our company, we’ve automated the GST system, streamlined spent analytics, created the CFO Dashboard, and put automated invoice processing into place.

[2] Karun Gupta, Finance Director, Salesforce India:

+ We recognise the critical role of technology integration and actively use AI and data within our Employee Productivity Platform, laying out our plan for the next three to four years.

[3] Sumesh Balakrishnan, Founding Team, CFO, Legal Investor Relations, Cognida.ai:

+ In the near future, two technologies that will revolutionise CFO functions are blockchain and quantum computing.

[4] Sandhya Sriram, CFO, Narayana Health:

+ Every piece of technology that we integrate into our business requires a thorough analysis to maximise its value because it represents a significant financial and labour investment.

