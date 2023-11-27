Ekhlaque Bari, AI Coach and Consultant | Workshop (Part 2)

In this video:

Workshop by Ekhlaque Bari, AI Coach and Consultant (Part 2)

Topic: Generative AI Masterclass: Introduction and its impact on Businesses

Key Highlights:

[1] A smaller share of Al high performers see cost reductions as their top objective for generative Al efforts.

[2] Four domains account for about 75% of the potential value that generative AI use cases could provide: software engineering, customer operations, marketing and sales, and R&D.

[3] The productivity boost that generative AI provides to the world economy has the potential to generate trillions of dollars.

[4] Generative AI carries numerous inherent risks, including data security, hallucinations, hidden bias, copyright infringement, and opaque reasoning.

[5] It’s not humans against AI; rather, it’s humans using AI versus humans not using AI, and businesses using AI versus businesses not using AI.

