Kabir Ahmed Shakir, Board Member, Bombay Chamber & CFO, Tata Communications Limited
CFO Technology Conclave | 23rd November 2023 | Mumbai
In this video:
Knowledge Session: Kabir Ahmed Shakir, Board Member, Bombay Chamber & CFO, Tata Communications Limited
Topic: Future of Finance in Digital Era
Key Highlights:
[1] We are going to live in a hyperconnected ecosystem.
[2] The major technological disruptions for the next 3–5 years are quantum computing, AI, cloud computing, intelligent edge, and mixed reality.
[3] Every business is a digital business, and technology is making finance more effective and shortening the time to action.
[4] CFOs should be on the lookout for issues with maintaining and fostering trust, data privacy, cyber security, dynamic resource allocation, fostering an innovative culture, failing quickly, and falling forward.
[5] All forms of technology will pose a threat to your employment, but the only real risk you face is failing to have a point of view for your company.
