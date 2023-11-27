In this video:

Knowledge Session: Kabir Ahmed Shakir, Board Member, Bombay Chamber & CFO, Tata Communications Limited

Topic: Future of Finance in Digital Era

Key Highlights:

[1] We are going to live in a hyperconnected ecosystem.

[2] The major technological disruptions for the next 3–5 years are quantum computing, AI, cloud computing, intelligent edge, and mixed reality.

[3] Every business is a digital business, and technology is making finance more effective and shortening the time to action.

[4] CFOs should be on the lookout for issues with maintaining and fostering trust, data privacy, cyber security, dynamic resource allocation, fostering an innovative culture, failing quickly, and falling forward.

[5] All forms of technology will pose a threat to your employment, but the only real risk you face is failing to have a point of view for your company.

