Key Address by Ritesh Tiwari, President, Bombay Chamber & CFO, Hindustan Unilever Limited & Unilever South Asia

Topic: How the Digital CFO can successfully drive an organisation’s Business Strategy

Key Highlights:

[1] Taking people along is key to catalyzing change.

[2] We now live in the digital revolution, and it’s time to embrace it or get left behind.

[3] We must take advantage of this digital megatrend opportunity and become digital champions.

[4] In order to drive transformational impact, the digital business strategy should be broad in order to leverage the value offered throughout the organization and deep in terms of high-impact opportunities.

[5] Disparate data and manual analytics, time-consuming and inefficient forecasting, and repetitive tasks—solve the key employee pain points.

