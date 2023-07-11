Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Leading With Partha  »  Leading with Partha | Episode 4: How to Future-Proof Your Organisation

Leading with Partha | Episode 4: How to Future-Proof Your Organisation

Chat Series with VS Parthasarathy, Vice Chairman, AllCargo Logistics & Independent Director, LIC

Here at Leading with Partha: A Masterclass in Strategic Planning for CXOs, we’d like to welcome you once again. In this video series, we have the honour of learning from Dr. V. S. Parthasarathy, also known as Partha, who is one of the most seasoned and distinguished leaders in the field.

In the previous masterclass, Dr. Partha offered his perspective on Building a high-performing IT team. He will discuss “How to future-proof your organisation?” on today’s episode.

“Think about the road less traveled, make the hard yards in terms of diversity, sustainability, and enhancing organizations.” – Dr. V S Parthasarathy
In this episode of this video series with Dr. V. S. Parthasarathy, he discusses the concept of future-proofing organisations and shares insights on how to develop and nurture organisations to ensure their success in the future. He emphasises the importance of three key functions: enable, enhance, and engine, which are essential for IT organisations to thrive.

Dr. Parthasarathy also highlights the significance of succession planning and having a diverse workforce with individuals from different age groups and backgrounds to ensure continuity and energy within the organisation. He emphasises the integration of sustainability into the organisation’s foundation and the need to consider new technologies, such as AI and data, and build adaptability to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving landscape.

Lastly, Dr. Parthasarathy encourages envisioning the desired organisation and building it through strategic recruitment, combining experienced professionals and fresh talent. By incorporating these principles and focusing on enablement, enhancement, and engine, organisations can navigate the path to success and make a lasting impact.

