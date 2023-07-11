Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  TechVision with Manoj Chugh  »  Episode 4: TechVision with Manoj Chugh: Insights on the Future of Technology and it’s impact on business

Episode 4: TechVision with Manoj Chugh: Insights on the Future of Technology and it’s impact on business

CHAT SERIES | TechVision with Manoj Chugh, Industry Veteran

TechVision with Manoj ChughVideos
By Express Computer
0 23

We’re glad you’re here for another episode of TechVision with Manoj Chugh, where we look at the most recent technical advancements and their impacts on business and gain insightful knowledge from an industry veteran. Manoj discussed how CIOs might advance themselves to assume business leadership roles in the last episode. in the third episode.

In the latest episode of the Tech Vision series, Manoj Chugh discusses the importance of developing and retaining IT talent. He highlights the significance of a well-executed talent strategy as a competitive differentiator in today’s rapidly changing work environment. With a shortage of tech talent and evolving customer needs, organisations must rethink their approach to talent management.

“Developing robust people and talent strategies is going to be among the highest-value actions a business can take,” says Chugh. An industry veteran, he emphasises the need to build robust people and talent strategies, focusing on areas such as skills development, workplace flexibility, mental health and wellness, effective training programmes, and fostering a culture of communication and transparency. He also suggests leveraging AI to identify and retain talent by recognising good work, creating individual development plans, and providing cross-training opportunities. By supporting employees holistically, organisations can boost satisfaction, productivity, and engagement. By joining us on this fascinating journey to learn from a true visionary and leader, you will get actionable strategies to cultivate and retain IT talent. Watch this space for more such insights.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image