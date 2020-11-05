Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Connected World  »  Special Address: Matias Peluffo – VP, Building Connectivity Infrastructure, APAC, CommScope | CommScopeConnectedWorld

Special Address: Matias Peluffo – VP, Building Connectivity Infrastructure, APAC, CommScope | CommScopeConnectedWorld

Virtual Conference on 'Leading the future for the connected world'

Connected WorldVideosWebinars
By CommScope
0 1
Read Article

Key Highlights:
+ India is a key strategic market for Commscope
+ One size fits all approach will not be the future
+ Connected technology will play a more important role going forward
+ The data centre boom will drive demand for co-location
+ Commscope is in a unique position to support your infrastructure needs today and in the future


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

CommScope
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.