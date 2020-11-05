Special Address: Matias Peluffo – VP, Building Connectivity Infrastructure, APAC, CommScope | CommScopeConnectedWorld
Virtual Conference on 'Leading the future for the connected world'
Key Highlights:
+ India is a key strategic market for Commscope
+ One size fits all approach will not be the future
+ Connected technology will play a more important role going forward
+ The data centre boom will drive demand for co-location
+ Commscope is in a unique position to support your infrastructure needs today and in the future
