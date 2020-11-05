Guest Keynote Session on Industry 4.0 : Planning for Digital adoption through Covid 19 and Beyond: Rajesh Uppal – Executive Director – IT, CIO and CHRO, Maruti Suzuki | CommScopeConnectedWorld

Key Highlights:

+ We track the wellbeing of over 100,000 employees everyday

+ Collaboration has become the new imperative for us

+ With touchless approach, Digital has taken the centre stage

+ The pace of digital adoption has accelerated significantly

+ In Industry 4.0, identifying the right source of data is important

