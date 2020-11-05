Guest Keynote Session on Industry 4.0 : Planning for Digital adoption through Covid 19 and Beyond: Rajesh Uppal – Executive Director – IT, CIO and CHRO, Maruti Suzuki | CommScopeConnectedWorld
Virtual Conference on 'Leading the future for the connected world'
Key Highlights:
+ We track the wellbeing of over 100,000 employees everyday
+ Collaboration has become the new imperative for us
+ With touchless approach, Digital has taken the centre stage
+ The pace of digital adoption has accelerated significantly
+ In Industry 4.0, identifying the right source of data is important
