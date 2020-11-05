Express Computer


400G is here, is your DC ready?: James Young – Global Enterprise Data Center Director, CommScope | CommScopeConnectedWorld

Virtual Conference on 'Leading the future for the connected world'

Connected World
By CommScope
0 1
Key Highlights:
+ Development scale has driven faster adoption of technology
+ We see the requirement in changing the way how servers are connected
+ The traffic between the servers is increasing dramatically
+ We can support a whole new class of connectivity
+ New use cases of ML and augmented intelligence has resulted in increased server speeds


CommScope
