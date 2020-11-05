Panel Discussion on Building Data Centre Architectures for Today’s and Tomorrow’s Networks | CommScopeConnectedWorld

Express Computer


Panel Discussion on Building Data Centre Architectures for Today's and Tomorrow's Networks

Virtual Conference on 'Leading the future for the connected world'

By CommScope
Key Highlights:
+ There’s an opportunity for all leaders to build future ready systems: Amit Saxena – Global Deputy Chief Technology Officer, SBI
+ During the pandemic, we learned 3 important things – Technology adoption, user awareness and security: Jagdish Lomte – VP (IT) & CIO – BTG at Thermax Ltd
+ Organisation need a low latency data centre network with capacity to handle big amount of transactions: Ashok Srinivasan – Technical Director, CommScope
+ We are making all the new applications hybrid ready: Amit Saxena – Global Deputy Chief Technology Officer, SBI
+ We are providing solutions that help you scale up and scale down your networks: Ashok Srinivasan – Technical Director, CommScope


