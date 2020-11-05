Wi-Fi – The Now and The Next?: Rishi Grover – VP, Wireless Product Management, Ruckus Networks | CommScopeConnectedWorld

Read Article

Key Highlights:

+ The Wi-Fi landscape is rapidly evolving with growing number of use cases

+ The pandemic has become a great leveller and the importance of high speed, reliable Wi-Fi is more than ever before

+ High performance Wi-Fi has become a requirement for new applications and services

+ Capacity, security and coverage are the top 3 concerns for customers

+ We have developed ecosystem partnerships with domain experts to build a robust, converged solution

