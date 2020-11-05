Wi-Fi – The Now and The Next?: Rishi Grover – VP, Wireless Product Management, Ruckus Networks | CommScopeConnectedWorld
Virtual Conference on 'Leading the future for the connected world'
Key Highlights:
+ The Wi-Fi landscape is rapidly evolving with growing number of use cases
+ The pandemic has become a great leveller and the importance of high speed, reliable Wi-Fi is more than ever before
+ High performance Wi-Fi has become a requirement for new applications and services
+ Capacity, security and coverage are the top 3 concerns for customers
+ We have developed ecosystem partnerships with domain experts to build a robust, converged solution
