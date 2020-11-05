Panel Discussion on Accelerating the Path to a Hyper Connected World | CommScopeConnectedWorld
Virtual Conference on 'Leading the future for the connected world'
Key Highlights:
+ IoT, along with Wi-Fi is improving guest experiences: Harish Chandra – CTO, Sarovar Hotels
+ We are looking at a complete revamp of our Wi-Fi network: Prof. Dr. Pradeep Pendse – Dean Academics (PTM) and CTO Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management (WeSchool)
+ Wi-Fi will co-exist with 5G networks: Kalyan Chakravarthy – Manager, System Engineering, CommScope
+ The number of devices per access point is increasing: Harish Chandra – CTO, Sarovar Hotels
+ The need for high speed and reliable Wi-Fi is more than ever before: Kalyan Chakravarthy – Manager, System Engineering, CommScope
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]