Panel Discussion on Accelerating the Path to a Hyper Connected World | CommScopeConnectedWorld

Panel Discussion on Accelerating the Path to a Hyper Connected World

Virtual Conference on 'Leading the future for the connected world'

By CommScope
Key Highlights:
+ IoT, along with Wi-Fi is improving guest experiences: Harish Chandra – CTO, Sarovar Hotels
+ We are looking at a complete revamp of our Wi-Fi network: Prof. Dr. Pradeep Pendse – Dean Academics (PTM) and CTO Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management (WeSchool)
+ Wi-Fi will co-exist with 5G networks: Kalyan Chakravarthy – Manager, System Engineering, CommScope
+ The number of devices per access point is increasing: Harish Chandra – CTO, Sarovar Hotels
+ The need for high speed and reliable Wi-Fi is more than ever before: Kalyan Chakravarthy – Manager, System Engineering, CommScope


