Address on Leadership in Crisis by Col Lalit Rai – Vir Chakra, Kargil War Hero | CommScopeConnectedWorld
Virtual Conference on 'Leading the future for the connected world'
Key Highlights:
+ In times of a crisis, decision making makes a lot of difference
+ It takes more than just courage and determination to keep moving forward
+ Lack of resource can never be an excuse to finish your job
+ Technology is something which can become obsolete quickly
+ Adapt, adopt and adept – the need of the hour in the post Covid era
