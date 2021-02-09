Panel Discussion: Best practices for data protection and recovery | DCIDS 2021
In this video:
+ R Srinivas, General Manager, IT Infrastructure & Security, The Himalaya Drug Company
+ Sendil Kumar Venkatesan, CTO, Shriram Capital Ltd
+ Ravi Kalla, Head IT, Automation and Instrumentation, Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd
+ GP Ashok Kumar, GM IT & CTO, Karur Vysya Bank
+ Jitendra Panchal, VP-IT, CDSL
+ Bakshish Dutta, Country Manager – India & SAARC, Druva
+ N Raman, Group GM – CISO, ONGC
Moderator: Moumita Deb Choudhury, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, Indian Express Group
