Panel Discussion: Best practices for data protection and recovery | DCIDS 2021

Read Article

In this video:

+ R Srinivas, General Manager, IT Infrastructure & Security, The Himalaya Drug Company

+ Sendil Kumar Venkatesan, CTO, Shriram Capital Ltd

+ Ravi Kalla, Head IT, Automation and Instrumentation, Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd

+ GP Ashok Kumar, GM IT & CTO, Karur Vysya Bank

+ Jitendra Panchal, VP-IT, CDSL

+ Bakshish Dutta, Country Manager – India & SAARC, Druva

+ N Raman, Group GM – CISO, ONGC

Moderator: Moumita Deb Choudhury, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, Indian Express Group

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]