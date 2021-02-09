Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  NSDL Launches the Innovation Sandbox Platform

NSDL Launches the Innovation Sandbox Platform

The Innovation Sandbox platform acts as a testing environment for FinTech firms and entities not regulated by SEBI including Individuals. They may use the environment for offline testing of their proposed solutions in isolation from the live market

News
By Express Computer
0 10
Read Article

SEBI vide its circular dated May 20, 2019 had proposed an Innovation Sandbox which would act as a testing environment where FinTech firms and entities not regulated by SEBI including Individuals may use the environment for offline testing of their proposed solutions in isolation from the live market.

In this endeavour of SEBI, a Steering Committee comprising of Representatives from NSDL & other Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) and Qualified Registrar & Transfer Agents (QRTAs) was formed and after detailed deliberations, uniform operating guidelines were finalised and published by NSDL & other MIIs & QRTAs on their respective websites.

In this context, NSDL announces the launch of the Innovation Sandbox platform https://innovation-sandbox.in/ based on above SEBI initiative. It is a workflow-based platform, where applicants will be able to access APIs/ file formats, test data of Stock Exchanges, Depositories and QRTAs etc. Entities / Individuals interested in availing the said facility may submit their application on this web portal with details of their proposal. After the due approval by the Innovation Sandbox Committee, the applicant can get the access to test its product / solution.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Data Summit

Data Center & Infrastructure Digital Summit 2021

Join India's Largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure & Attend live sessions by Data Domain Experts.
REGISTER NOW
close-link
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image