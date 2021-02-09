NSDL Launches the Innovation Sandbox Platform

Read Article

SEBI vide its circular dated May 20, 2019 had proposed an Innovation Sandbox which would act as a testing environment where FinTech firms and entities not regulated by SEBI including Individuals may use the environment for offline testing of their proposed solutions in isolation from the live market.

In this endeavour of SEBI, a Steering Committee comprising of Representatives from NSDL & other Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) and Qualified Registrar & Transfer Agents (QRTAs) was formed and after detailed deliberations, uniform operating guidelines were finalised and published by NSDL & other MIIs & QRTAs on their respective websites.

In this context, NSDL announces the launch of the Innovation Sandbox platform https://innovation-sandbox.in/ based on above SEBI initiative. It is a workflow-based platform, where applicants will be able to access APIs/ file formats, test data of Stock Exchanges, Depositories and QRTAs etc. Entities / Individuals interested in availing the said facility may submit their application on this web portal with details of their proposal. After the due approval by the Innovation Sandbox Committee, the applicant can get the access to test its product / solution.

