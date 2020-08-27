Express Computer


Shailesh Kumar, Director – Channels & Alliance, Enterprise DB | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020

Shailesh Kumar, Director – Channels & Alliance, Enterprise DB | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020

Key Highlights:

+ Many organisations have embraced open source as part of the change
+ Open source in government can enable Government as a Platform
+ Open source is one of the most powerful models for inclusiveness and innovation
+ Most governments globally have relied on open source to provide services to masses
+ PostgreSQL offers diversity of use cases, workloads and deployment


