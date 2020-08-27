Mohan Bhat, MD & Co-Founder, Accops Systems | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020
Key Highlights:
+ The new normal must ensure that businesses must continue as usual regardless of the crisis
+ Accops is among the forerunners to address WFH challenges
+ Accops enables secure access to business anytime, anywhere
+ Accops reduces corporate expenses by 50 percent
+ Accops is working with multiple government organisations in India
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]