Mohan Bhat, MD & Co-Founder, Accops Systems | Digital Technology Sabha 2020 | 26th August 2020

Key Highlights:

+ The new normal must ensure that businesses must continue as usual regardless of the crisis

+ Accops is among the forerunners to address WFH challenges

+ Accops enables secure access to business anytime, anywhere

+ Accops reduces corporate expenses by 50 percent

+ Accops is working with multiple government organisations in India

