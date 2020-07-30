Amit Luthra, Director & General Manager, Data Center Solutions, India, Dell Technologies | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week
Key Highlights:
+ Data is the underlying element of all the technologies today
+ Emerging technologies will allow organisations to innovate with data in a way we never expected before
+ Dell Technologies helps organisations to convert data into insights into actions that drive business outcomes
+ With the rise of Edge, infrastructure is becoming more distributed
+ We provide a consistent experience from Edge to Core, to Cloud
