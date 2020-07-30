Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  PNB Housing Finance launches online application and verification platform

PNB Housing Finance launches online application and verification platform

This will facilitate easier and safer approval and disbursal of loans with minimal physical interface

NewsBFSI
By Express Computer
Online ed
0 18
Read Article

Building on its core value of ‘Customer Centricity’, PNB Housing Finance (PNBHFL) has launched Ace – an innovative digital customer onboarding platform. This will facilitate easier and safer approval and disbursal of loans with minimal physical interface.

Ace lets customers log into the PNB housing portal, fill the loan application, and upload the necessary KYC documents for online verification.

Ace is the latest addition to a long list of smart solutions from PNBHFL. It automates the entire end-to-end loan onboarding process including data collection and verification, and lead generation through various digital channels. Customers can upload documents online with backward integration of verification processes such as PAN, Aadhaar, digital signatures and video-based KYC including geo-tagging. These will be integrated into the company’s underwriting platform for digital transmission of the application and final sanction of the loan.

PNBHFL Managing Director and CEO Neeraj Vyas said, “The challenges associated with COVID-19 have prompted us to rethink our business strategy and launch innovative products that ensure contactless and touchless customer services. The digitally-enhanced Ace platform will enable customers to apply for loans without the need for the customer to visit the branch or our representative to visit the customer’s residence. It will help our branch offices to track the customer’s loan journey and address issues, if any, from the time he or she applies for a loan. We look forward to serving our customers and acing their loan requirements – virtually.”


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.