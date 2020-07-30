PNB Housing Finance launches online application and verification platform

Read Article

Building on its core value of ‘Customer Centricity’, PNB Housing Finance (PNBHFL) has launched Ace – an innovative digital customer onboarding platform. This will facilitate easier and safer approval and disbursal of loans with minimal physical interface.

Ace lets customers log into the PNB housing portal, fill the loan application, and upload the necessary KYC documents for online verification.

Ace is the latest addition to a long list of smart solutions from PNBHFL. It automates the entire end-to-end loan onboarding process including data collection and verification, and lead generation through various digital channels. Customers can upload documents online with backward integration of verification processes such as PAN, Aadhaar, digital signatures and video-based KYC including geo-tagging. These will be integrated into the company’s underwriting platform for digital transmission of the application and final sanction of the loan.

PNBHFL Managing Director and CEO Neeraj Vyas said, “The challenges associated with COVID-19 have prompted us to rethink our business strategy and launch innovative products that ensure contactless and touchless customer services. The digitally-enhanced Ace platform will enable customers to apply for loans without the need for the customer to visit the branch or our representative to visit the customer’s residence. It will help our branch offices to track the customer’s loan journey and address issues, if any, from the time he or she applies for a loan. We look forward to serving our customers and acing their loan requirements – virtually.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]