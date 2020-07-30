Tausif Siddiqui, SE Manager, Enterprise – NetApp India | Digital Technology Senate – BFSI Week
Key Highlights:
+ IT has been the backbone of business continuity in these times
+ NetApp is a key player for data services in hybrid, multi cloud environment
+ We simplify the complexities of hybrid cloud through our Data Fabric framework
+ The insurance sector will look for cost optimisation through digital platforms
+ Our Cloud Insights tool prevents 80 percent of cloud issues from impacting end users
